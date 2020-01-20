Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to report $88.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $68.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $323.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.70 million to $324.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $399.55 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $405.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rapid7 by 412.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $66.01.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

