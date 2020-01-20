Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and istar (OTCMKTS:STAR) Critical Survey

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and istar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pacific Office Properties Trust alerts:

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and istar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A istar $798.12 million 1.16 -$32.26 million ($0.95) -15.61

Pacific Office Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than istar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of istar shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of istar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and istar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A istar 51.92% 21.71% 5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Office Properties Trust and istar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A istar 0 1 1 0 2.50

istar has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given istar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe istar is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Summary

istar beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.