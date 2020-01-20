Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Reduced by Cormark (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.34.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -19.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.69.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

