Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Reduced by Cormark (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter.
TSE:IMG opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -19.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.69.
Iamgold Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.