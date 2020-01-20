PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,367,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,906,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

