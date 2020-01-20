Piper Sandler Weighs in on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,607,000 after purchasing an additional 466,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,769,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 408,226 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $555,083.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $3,797,033.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

