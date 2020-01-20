Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report sales of $48.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the highest is $48.57 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $37.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $179.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $183.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $225.25 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $40.76 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 649,662 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 818,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 107,355 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 32.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 733,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 179,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 752.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 572,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

