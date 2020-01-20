$736.12 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to report sales of $736.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $734.77 million to $738.20 million. Energizer reported sales of $571.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Energizer by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,650 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Energizer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 198,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Energizer by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 1,044,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,575,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Energizer has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

