Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.89 ($53.36).

ETR:1COV opened at €40.90 ($47.56) on Friday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 1-year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of €41.64 and a 200 day moving average of €42.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

