Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.07 ($100.08).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €94.22 ($109.56) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business has a 50-day moving average of €91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.30.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

