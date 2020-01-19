Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $323.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $196.60 and a 12-month high of $324.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,638 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,131. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.64.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

