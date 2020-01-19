Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $810,000 Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

