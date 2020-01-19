State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,055 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Ferro worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.