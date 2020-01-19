Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Central Garden & Pet worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.11. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.