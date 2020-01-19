State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $886,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 197,377 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

