State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 262 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Neenah worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NP. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,957 shares of company stock worth $2,023,243. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

