Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

