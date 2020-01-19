State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $867,000 Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 601,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

BGS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $986.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

