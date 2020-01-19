State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 262.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

In related news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $125,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $270,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

