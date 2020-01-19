State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $883,000 Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYND. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.