Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 911 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

