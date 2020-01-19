State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 903 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $73.02 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $775,280. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

