Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $598,000 Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $649.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $607.63 and a 200-day moving average of $595.16. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $368.65 and a 1 year high of $659.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

