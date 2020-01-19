State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,239 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at $421,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $255,257. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

