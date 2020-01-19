Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 206,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.