Stifel Financial Corp Sells 170 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,027,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

