State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,713 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in News by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in News by 636.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623,733 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in News by 45.6% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 10.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in News by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.49. News Corp has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

