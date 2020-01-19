Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,284 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 283,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 241,657 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 71.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 111,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

CVGI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $189.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

