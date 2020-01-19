Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 133,699 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE INN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.