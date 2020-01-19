Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Position Trimmed by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,305 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

