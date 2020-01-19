Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 100,393 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 445,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 28.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

On Deck Capital stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. On Deck Capital Inc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On Deck Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK).

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.