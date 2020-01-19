LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Position Increased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 237.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 627,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 43.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 214.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.64. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.