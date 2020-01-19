Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $84,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,386,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 199,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $30,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $109.80 and a one year high of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,099,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

