Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kelly Services by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $871.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.76. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

