Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALL. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 101,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $332.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HALL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

