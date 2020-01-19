Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CNB Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. CNB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

