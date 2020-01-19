Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 80,129 Shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,129 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 326,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 707,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 724,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.56 million.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

