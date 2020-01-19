Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 23,440 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $8,650,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.88. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.