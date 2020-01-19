Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Position Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

XPER stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $923.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

