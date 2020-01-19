Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,309 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

