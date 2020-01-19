Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 58,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cato by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 278,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Cato by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 13.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATO opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $393.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. Cato Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

