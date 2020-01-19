Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

