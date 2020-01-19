Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.05. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $234.79 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

