MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.