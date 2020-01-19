Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,022 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 155,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

