Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National General by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National General by 119.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National General by 25.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National General by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,613,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National General by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after buying an additional 332,838 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.60. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

