Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 111,264 Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 111,264 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

DHT opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

