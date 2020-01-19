Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70. The firm has a market cap of $261.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

