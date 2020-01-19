AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

