Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.