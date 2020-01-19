Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70. The firm has a market cap of $261.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

